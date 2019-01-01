QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.22 - 3.96
Mkt Cap
13.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.67
Shares
4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PTT Exploration & Production PCL operates oil and gas production, development, and exploration projects globally. Projects are composed of both onshore and offshore operations, and are sometimes underpinned by partnerships with other producers. Traditionally, natural gas has been the leading revenue generator for the group, however, sales have also been generated from crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas, condensate and bitumen. Alongside exploration and production activities, the company also engages in technology services, property leasing, gas transmission, and other businesses through subsidiaries.

PTT E&P Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PTT E&P (PTXLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PTT E&P (OTCPK: PTXLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PTT E&P's (PTXLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PTT E&P.

Q

What is the target price for PTT E&P (PTXLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PTT E&P

Q

Current Stock Price for PTT E&P (PTXLF)?

A

The stock price for PTT E&P (OTCPK: PTXLF) is $3.41 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 17:51:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PTT E&P (PTXLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PTT E&P.

Q

When is PTT E&P (OTCPK:PTXLF) reporting earnings?

A

PTT E&P does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PTT E&P (PTXLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PTT E&P.

Q

What sector and industry does PTT E&P (PTXLF) operate in?

A

PTT E&P is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.