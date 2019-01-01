PT XL Axiata TBK is a telecommunications company. The company generates revenue from the provision of mobile services. Within mobile services, the products offered are SMS, data, and voice, with data and voice comprising the bulk of overall company revenue. The majority of PT XL Axiata's subscriber base is on the 2G spectrum. Additionally, it is an owner of the telecommunications infrastructure, specifically mobile base stations and fiber networks. It also derives revenue from renting out the telecommunication towers. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Indonesia.