Range
9.78 - 9.78
Vol / Avg.
1K/18.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 10.6
Mkt Cap
281.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.78
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

PropTech Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PropTech Investment (PTIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PropTech Investment (NASDAQ: PTIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PropTech Investment's (PTIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PropTech Investment.

Q

What is the target price for PropTech Investment (PTIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PropTech Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for PropTech Investment (PTIC)?

A

The stock price for PropTech Investment (NASDAQ: PTIC) is $9.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:01:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PropTech Investment (PTIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PropTech Investment.

Q

When is PropTech Investment (NASDAQ:PTIC) reporting earnings?

A

PropTech Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PropTech Investment (PTIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PropTech Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does PropTech Investment (PTIC) operate in?

A

PropTech Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.