PT Indosat is the second- largest provider of international long-distance and wireless services in Indonesia. The company operates under three reportable segments: cellular, providing network coverage in all major cities across Indonesia; fixed telecommunications, which provides services such as international calls and fixed lines; and multimedia interactive, data and internet, which offers products such as fixed connectivity, IT service and fixed Internet. The cellular segment provides most of the company's revenue. The company has about 33 million cellular customers, equivalent to about a quarter of the market. Indosat's two largest shareholders are the Indonesian government and Qatar Telecom.