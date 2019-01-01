Comments

Public Storage

PSApONYSE
Logo brought to you by Benzinga Data
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
$18.30
-0.04-0.22%
At close: -
$18.40
0.10.55%
After Hours: Oct 25, 4:02 PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

Public Storage (PSApO) Forecast

NewsEarningsPublic Storage (PSApO) OptionsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Public Storage (NYSE:PSApO) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Public Storage Stock (NYSE: PSApO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$18.23
Close$18.30
Volume / Avg.17.80K / 14.12K
Day Range$18.14 - $18.32
52 Wk Range15.11 - 19.13
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield5.32%
ExchangeNYSE
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

Recent News

No news found

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
Open$18.23
Close$18.30
Volume / Avg.17.80K / 14.12K
Day Range$18.14 - $18.32
52 Wk Range15.11 - 19.13
Market Cap-
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield5.32%
ExchangeNYSE
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
PSApO

FAQ

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved