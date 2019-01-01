QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.6 - 4.33
Vol / Avg.
10.5M/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.91 - 11.06
Mkt Cap
484.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.73
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
112.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 1:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 2:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 5:28AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 12:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 1:14PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 9:56AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 1:55PM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 2:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 9:53AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Party City Holdco Inc is a party goods retailer in North America that operates owned and franchised locations in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Party City also sells internationally in countries like the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, among others. The company has two primary reporting segments: retail and wholesale. The retail operations sell through Anagram, Amscan, Designware, Costumes USA, and other party suppliers, such as Party City, Halloween City, and PartyCity.com. The wholesale segment sells party goods such as paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, balloons, stationery, and gift items for all occasions. These products are sold by franchise stores, mass merchants, independent card and gift shops, dollar stores, and other retailers and global distributors.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.400

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV697.250M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Party City Holdco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Party City Holdco (PRTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Party City Holdco's (PRTY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Party City Holdco (PRTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting PRTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 108.33% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Party City Holdco (PRTY)?

A

The stock price for Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) is $4.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Party City Holdco (PRTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Party City Holdco.

Q

When is Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) reporting earnings?

A

Party City Holdco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Party City Holdco (PRTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Party City Holdco.

Q

What sector and industry does Party City Holdco (PRTY) operate in?

A

Party City Holdco is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.