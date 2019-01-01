Potnetwork Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in research, development, and multi-national distribution of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. The company's primary goal is to create diverse, high-quality hemp extracts with a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural molecules found in hemp. Its brand includes Blue CBD Crystals Isolate; Diamond CBD; Chill Plus Gummies; Relax; Liquid Gold and others.