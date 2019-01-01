QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Personal Products
Potnetwork Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in research, development, and multi-national distribution of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. The company's primary goal is to create diverse, high-quality hemp extracts with a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural molecules found in hemp. Its brand includes Blue CBD Crystals Isolate; Diamond CBD; Chill Plus Gummies; Relax; Liquid Gold and others.

Potnetwork Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Potnetwork Holdings (POTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Potnetwork Holdings (OTCEM: POTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Potnetwork Holdings's (POTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Potnetwork Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Potnetwork Holdings (POTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Potnetwork Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Potnetwork Holdings (POTN)?

A

The stock price for Potnetwork Holdings (OTCEM: POTN) is $0.0007 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:58:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Potnetwork Holdings (POTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Potnetwork Holdings.

Q

When is Potnetwork Holdings (OTCEM:POTN) reporting earnings?

A

Potnetwork Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Potnetwork Holdings (POTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Potnetwork Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Potnetwork Holdings (POTN) operate in?

A

Potnetwork Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.