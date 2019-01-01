QQQ
Range
0.27 - 0.3
Vol / Avg.
26.8K/98.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.77
Mkt Cap
19.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
67.1M
Outstanding
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. Some of its projects are the Antofalla lithium project and the Incahuasi Lithium project.

Analyst Ratings

Argentina Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Argentina Lithium (PNXLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Argentina Lithium (OTCQB: PNXLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Argentina Lithium's (PNXLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Argentina Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Argentina Lithium (PNXLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Argentina Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Argentina Lithium (PNXLF)?

A

The stock price for Argentina Lithium (OTCQB: PNXLF) is $0.288 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:21:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Argentina Lithium (PNXLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Argentina Lithium.

Q

When is Argentina Lithium (OTCQB:PNXLF) reporting earnings?

A

Argentina Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Argentina Lithium (PNXLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Argentina Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Argentina Lithium (PNXLF) operate in?

A

Argentina Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.