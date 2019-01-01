ñol

Putnam Managed Municipal
(NYSE:PMM)
6.87
00
At close: Jun 1
6.61
-0.2600[-3.78%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.35 - 8.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding49M / 49M
Vol / Avg.- / 150.9K
Mkt Cap336.4M
P/E10.41
50d Avg. Price6.7
Div / Yield0.38/5.59%
Payout Ratio58.18
EPS-
Total Float49M

Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Putnam Managed Municipal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Putnam Managed Municipal using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Putnam Managed Municipal Questions & Answers

Q
When is Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Putnam Managed Municipal

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM)?
A

There are no earnings for Putnam Managed Municipal

Q
What were Putnam Managed Municipal’s (NYSE:PMM) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Putnam Managed Municipal

