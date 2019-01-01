ñol

Putnam Managed Municipal
(NYSE:PMM)
6.87
00
At close: Jun 1
6.61
-0.2600[-3.78%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.35 - 8.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding49M / 49M
Vol / Avg.- / 150.9K
Mkt Cap336.4M
P/E10.41
50d Avg. Price6.7
Div / Yield0.38/5.59%
Payout Ratio58.18
EPS-
Total Float49M

Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM), Dividends

Putnam Managed Municipal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Putnam Managed Municipal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.85%

Annual Dividend

$0.384

Last Dividend

May 23

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Putnam Managed Municipal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Putnam Managed Municipal ($PMM) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM)?
A

The most current yield for Putnam Managed Municipal (PMM) is 5.97% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

