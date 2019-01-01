Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.950
Quarterly Revenue
$888.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$888.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Plexus using advanced sorting and filters.
Plexus Questions & Answers
When is Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) reporting earnings?
Plexus (PLXS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.72.
What were Plexus’s (NASDAQ:PLXS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $618.8M, which beat the estimate of $608.8M.
