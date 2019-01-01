Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Plexus
Plexus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) was reported by Needham on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $93.00 expecting PLXS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.32% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) was provided by Needham, and Plexus maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Plexus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Plexus was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Plexus (PLXS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $90.00 to $93.00. The current price Plexus (PLXS) is trading at is $83.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
