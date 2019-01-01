Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.270
Quarterly Revenue
$140.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$140.8M
Earnings History
Plug Power Questions & Answers
When is Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reporting earnings?
Plug Power (PLUG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.10, which missed the estimate of $-0.06.
What were Plug Power’s (NASDAQ:PLUG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $22.6M, which missed the estimate of $28.6M.
