Major U.S. indices ended the day mixed on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 40,227.59, while the S&P 500 rose 0.06% to 5,528.75, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day in the red, declining 0.1% to 17,366.13.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Plug Power Inc. PLUG

Plug Power’s stock soared 25.68% to close at $1.02, reaching an intraday high of $1.19 and a low of $0.99. The stock’s 52-week range is between $4.90 and $0.76. The company announced a secured debt facility deal with Yorkville Advisors, allowing for up to $525 million in secured debentures, boosting investor confidence in its turnaround plan.

Pony AI Inc. PONY

Pony AI shares jumped 47.22% to $10.32, with an intraday high of $11.35 and a low of $7.11. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $23.88 and $4.11, respectively. The Chinese robotaxi company is gaining traction as it accelerates its timeline to profitability, following cost-cutting measures.

Wolfspeed Inc. WOLF

Wolfspeed’s stock surged 26.30% to $4.13, hitting an intraday high of $4.22 and a low of $3.62. The 52-week range is $30.86 to $2.06. The semiconductor manufacturer saw a significant rally due to broader strength in the semiconductor sector and optimism around economic growth.

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

NVIDIA shares fell 2.05% to $108.73, with an intraday high of $110.37 and a low of $106.02. The stock’s 52-week range is $153.13 to $81.25. The decline followed reports that Huawei Technologies developed an AI chip to challenge NVIDIA’s dominance.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock edged up 0.33% to $285.88, reaching an intraday high of $294.86 and a low of $272.42. The 52-week range is $488.54 to $167.41. The stock pulled back slightly after a strong week, driven by favorable policy developments and strategic initiatives.

