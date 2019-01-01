Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics
The latest price target for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting PLRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 394.70% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Pliant Therapeutics initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pliant Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pliant Therapeutics was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $28.00. The current price Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) is trading at is $5.66, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
