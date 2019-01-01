Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$-0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$102.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$102.6M
Earnings History
Douglas Dynamics Questions & Answers
When is Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) reporting earnings?
Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.53.
What were Douglas Dynamics’s (NYSE:PLOW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $139.4M, which beat the estimate of $132.3M.
