Dave & Buster's Enter
(NASDAQ:PLAY)
37.95
0.06[0.16%]
At close: Jun 1
37.702
-0.2480[-0.65%]
After Hours: 5:12PM EDT
Day High/Low36.91 - 38.72
52 Week High/Low29.83 - 52.54
Open / Close38.72 / 37.95
Float / Outstanding31M / 48.7M
Vol / Avg.2.4M / 1.4M
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E17.17
50d Avg. Price42.85
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.53
Total Float31M

Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), Dividends

Dave & Buster's Enter issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Dave & Buster's Enter generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.63%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

Jan 10, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Dave & Buster's Enter Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dave & Buster's Enter. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on February 10, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY). The last dividend payout was on February 10, 2020 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on February 10, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY)?
A

Dave & Buster's Enter has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Dave & Buster's Enter (PLAY) was $0.16 and was paid out next on February 10, 2020.

