Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.730
Quarterly Revenue
$418.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$418.4M
Earnings History
Park-Ohio Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) reporting earnings?
Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.83.
What were Park-Ohio Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:PKOH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $350.9M, which missed the estimate of $351.7M.
