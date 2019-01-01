ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Park-Ohio Hldgs
(NASDAQ:PKOH)
15.51
-0.07[-0.45%]
At close: Jun 1
15.88
0.3700[2.39%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low15.36 - 15.97
52 Week High/Low9.23 - 38.38
Open / Close15.73 / 15.51
Float / Outstanding6.9M / 12.6M
Vol / Avg.61.8K / 67.4K
Mkt Cap195.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.11
Div / Yield0.5/3.21%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.51
Total Float6.9M

Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH), Dividends

Park-Ohio Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Park-Ohio Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.13%

Annual Dividend

$0.5

Last Dividend

May 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Park-Ohio Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Park-Ohio Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH). The last dividend payout was on May 20, 2022 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH)?
A

Park-Ohio Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) was $0.13 and was paid out next on May 20, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.