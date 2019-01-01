Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Park-Ohio Hldgs
Park-Ohio Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) was reported by Keybanc on March 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PKOH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) was provided by Keybanc, and Park-Ohio Hldgs downgraded their sector weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Park-Ohio Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Park-Ohio Hldgs was filed on March 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Park-Ohio Hldgs (PKOH) is trading at is $15.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
