PropertyGuru Group
(NYSE:PGRU)
5.1801
-0.1199[-2.26%]
At close: Jun 14
5.30
0.1199[2.31%]
After Hours: 4:43PM EDT
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), Quotes and News Summary

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU)

Day High/Low5.13 - 5.4
52 Week High/Low5.16 - 9
Open / Close5.39 / 5.21
Float / Outstanding- / 161.2M
Vol / Avg.33.6K / 51.2K
Mkt Cap835.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.9
Total Float-
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
PropertyGuru Group Ltd is a property technology company. The company provides digital property marketplaces to match buyers and tenants with sellers and landlords, digital marketing services for property agents and developers, SaaS-based sales process automation for property developers, a digital mortgage marketplace and brokerage, and property data consultancy services for banks, valuers and property developers. It operates in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-21
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.666
REV20.879M

PropertyGuru Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are PropertyGuru Group's (PGRU) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) stock?
A

The latest price target for PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU) was reported by BTIG on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PGRU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for PropertyGuru Group (PGRU)?
A

The stock price for PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU) is $5.1801 last updated June 14, 2022, 7:56 PM UTC.

Q
Does PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PropertyGuru Group.

Q
When is PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) reporting earnings?
A

PropertyGuru Group’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Q
Is PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for PropertyGuru Group.

Q
What sector and industry does PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) operate in?
A

PropertyGuru Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.