PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 26
EPS
$-0.666
Quarterly Revenue
$20.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$28.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of PropertyGuru Group using advanced sorting and filters.
PropertyGuru Group Questions & Answers
When is PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) reporting earnings?
PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were PropertyGuru Group’s (NYSE:PGRU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.