Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Paramount Group
Paramount Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on April 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting PGRE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Paramount Group maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Paramount Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Paramount Group was filed on April 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Paramount Group (PGRE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $12.00. The current price Paramount Group (PGRE) is trading at is $8.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
