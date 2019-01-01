Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Progyny
Progyny Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) was reported by Jefferies on December 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting PGNY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.91% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) was provided by Jefferies, and Progyny initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Progyny, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Progyny was filed on December 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Progyny (PGNY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $60.00. The current price Progyny (PGNY) is trading at is $29.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
