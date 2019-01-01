PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.480
Quarterly Revenue
$3.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.3M
PhenixFIN Questions & Answers
When is PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX) reporting earnings?
PhenixFIN (PFX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which hit the estimate of $0.18.
What were PhenixFIN’s (NASDAQ:PFX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $23.7M, which missed the estimate of $25.1M.
