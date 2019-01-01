PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PhenixFIN
PhenixFIN Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PhenixFIN (NASDAQ: PFX) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PFX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PhenixFIN (NASDAQ: PFX) was provided by Oppenheimer, and PhenixFIN initiated their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PhenixFIN, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PhenixFIN was filed on July 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PhenixFIN (PFX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price PhenixFIN (PFX) is trading at is $38.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
