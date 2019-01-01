PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PennyMac Financial Servs
PennyMac Financial Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) was reported by JMP Securities on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting PFSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.79% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) was provided by JMP Securities, and PennyMac Financial Servs maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PennyMac Financial Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PennyMac Financial Servs was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $65.00. The current price PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI) is trading at is $48.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
