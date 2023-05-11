Slight Fall In Mortgage Rates: A Respite Amid Rising Prices And Bidding Wars

As the housing market grapples with elevated prices and a historic drop in listings, there's a glimmer of hope for homebuyers: mortgage rates are taking a slight dip.

The CME Group FedWatch tool currently shows an 89.3% probability that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in June, a move likely to stabilize the mortgage landscape.

The welcome sideways trend in mortgage rates marks a departure from last year’s record increases. The 30-year FRM stands at 6.35%, while the 15-year FRM is at 5.75%, hinting at a moderating inflation rate.

Analysts anticipate this deceleration will extend throughout 2023, positively impacting the long-term trajectory of mortgage rates.



Rocket Companies Inc RKT and PennyMac Financial Services Inc PFSI are among the companies that have a vested interest in mortgage trends and could see an increased demand for loans and refinancing. A stable rate environment could potentially drive more borrowers towards refinancing or purchasing new homes, positively impacting their bottom lines.

However, the housing market remains a battlefield for buyers, with a historic drop in listings fueling competition, according to Redfin Corp RDFN. A significant portion of homes, nearly 48%, went under contract within two weeks in the period ending April 30. The rapid buying rate indicates that despite elevated mortgage rates, demand remains strong.

As the Federal Reserve signals a pause in interest rate hikes, homebuyers and sellers can feel a tad more confident about mortgage rates not skyrocketing again soon.

Yet, the housing landscape is still fraught with uncertainties. Inventory shortages and high prices continue to pose challenges, making the slight fall in mortgage rates a small, albeit important, respite in an otherwise heated market.



Photo: Unsplash