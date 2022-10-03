Grenwich LilfeSciences, Blue Apron And 3 More Short Squeeze Candidates That May Soar

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Oct. 3 based on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard.

Greenwich LifeSciences: Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI tops the short squeeze leaderboard, moving up five positions from last week’s report. The company was previously in the top five short squeeze candidates, with 24.8% of the float short. New data shows 27.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 11.4%.

Blue Apron: Meal kit company Blue Apron Holdings APRN moves up 18 places with one of the biggest moves of the week to rank second on the leaderboard. Data shows 40% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 33.3%. The stock has been mentioned heavily as a top short squeeze candidate.

SurgePays: Fintech company SurgePays Inc SURG moves up four positions to rejoin the top five short squeeze candidates, ranking third for the week. Data shows 56.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 7.1%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals: Biopharmaceutical company Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS ranked fourth on the leaderboard. The move comes after the stock was mentioned by Benzinga as a stock to watch with a recent surge up the leaderboard, up 244 positions to eighth place. Data shows 43.2% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 11.9%. Benzinga recently reported that 21.5% of the float was short, and the stock had a cost to borrow of 10.2%.

TDH Holdings: Pet food company TDH Holdings Inc PETZ is the lone carryover from last week’s top five short squeeze ideas, staying at fifth place for a second straight week. Data shows 16.0% of the float short, down from last week’s reported 31.2%. The cost to borrow on shares of 68.6% is up from last week’s 58.6%.