PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PepsiCo beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.23.
Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PepsiCo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|1.73
|1.53
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.53
|1.79
|1.72
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|24.22B
|19.39B
|17.96B
|14.55B
|Revenue Actual
|25.25B
|20.19B
|19.22B
|14.82B
PepsiCo Questions & Answers
PepsiCo (PEP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.40.
The Actual Revenue was $15.7B, which beat the estimate of $15.6B.
