ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PepsiCo
(NASDAQ:PEP)
166.49
-1.26[-0.75%]
At close: Jun 1
166.49
00
After Hours: 4:42PM EDT
Day High/Low163.82 - 168.38
52 Week High/Low144.61 - 177.62
Open / Close168.18 / 166.49
Float / Outstanding1.4B / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.5.6M / 5.6M
Mkt Cap230.2B
P/E22.95
50d Avg. Price170.02
Div / Yield4.6/2.74%
Payout Ratio58.82
EPS3.08
Total Float1.4B

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PepsiCo reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.290

Quarterly Revenue

$16.2B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$16.2B

Earnings Recap

 

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PepsiCo beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PepsiCo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.52 1.73 1.53 1.12
EPS Actual 1.53 1.79 1.72 1.21
Revenue Estimate 24.22B 19.39B 17.96B 14.55B
Revenue Actual 25.25B 20.19B 19.22B 14.82B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PepsiCo using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

PepsiCo Questions & Answers

Q
When is PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reporting earnings?
A

PepsiCo (PEP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.40.

Q
What were PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ:PEP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $15.7B, which beat the estimate of $15.6B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.