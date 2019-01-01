PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PepsiCo beat estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was up $1.38 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PepsiCo's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.73 1.53 1.12 EPS Actual 1.53 1.79 1.72 1.21 Revenue Estimate 24.22B 19.39B 17.96B 14.55B Revenue Actual 25.25B 20.19B 19.22B 14.82B

