'I'm OK With The Volatility' — Kevin O'Leary Defends Trump Tariffs And Urges U.S. To 'Circle The Wagons' Against China

The latest round of the U.S.-China tariffs are "destructive" to American small businesses, investor and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary said on CNN on April 22.
His remarks come amid escalating trade tensions between the two countries. On April 9, the White House announced a tariff hike on Chinese goods from 84% to 125%. The next day, China's Ministry of Commerce hit back with an 84% tariff on U.S. products.
Don't Miss:
- Deloitte's fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.30/share!
- Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.
He said, "So, I’m very happy that some administration, this one particularly, is taking them on to resolve this problem once and for all. And [Chinese President Xi Jinping] needs the U.S. and the U.S. needs Xi. So, let’s get this thing resolved. I’m OK with the volatility." He also urged policymakers to "circle the wagons" with U.S. allies.
O'Leary described the current market swings as a necessary step toward addressing what he called decades of imbalanced trade practices. He also proposed a 400% blanket tariff, emphasizing that "only shock therapy forces change."
Today's Best Finance Deals
Tariffs, Tensions And The Toll
O'Leary's frustration stems from firsthand experience. "I'm an example of someone who's really been screwed by the Chinese in IP. theft," he said, emphasizing a need to focus on policy over personality.
Trending: How do billionaires pay less in income tax than you? Tax deferring is their number one strategy.
Household sentiment followed the headlines. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index showed its expectations index down 32% since January, while inflation expectations soared to 6.5%—the highest since 1981.
On April 22, the International Monetary Fund slashed its global trade-growth outlook to 1.7%, blaming what it called “the most intense bilateral tariff standoff of the century.”
Markets echoed the anxiety. Bloomberg estimated a 45% chance of a U.S. recession within the next 12 months, largely attributed to a “tariff-induced demand shock.”
See Also: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now
Corporate earnings also hinted at trouble: PepsiCo PEP warned in its Q1 earnings report that rising supply-chain costs could keep core EPS flat for 2025, while Procter & Gamble PG announced a 2% revenue dip tied to tariffs and freight surcharges.
Beijing moved to soften some blowback by exempting certain U.S. medical devices from its 125% tariff.
Cargo statistics tell the same story. Analysts at Apollo Global Management APO warned that container bookings from China to U.S. ports have plunged to pandemic-era lows, potentially triggering “COVID-like shortages" within a few weeks.
Read Next:
- Nancy Pelosi Invested $5 Million In An AI Company Last Year — Here's How You Can Invest In Multiple Pre-IPO AI Startups With Just $1,000.
- Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.