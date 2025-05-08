'A Fairly Small Elite Around Trump' Is Driving Chaos, Says Richard Branson — Warns U.S. Risks Being 'Excluded' From Global Power Shift

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Atlantic, is speaking out about what he calls the “erratic” and “unpredictable” actions of President Donald Trump, warning that these policies may lead to the U.S. being sidelined in future global power dynamics.

Branson made the remarks during a press event on April 23, ahead of Virgin Atlantic's inaugural flight from London to Riyadh, where he raised concerns about the long-term effects of Trump's leadership on international business and global alliances.

Trump's Policies Could Isolate The U.S.

Branson has long been critical of Trump's global approach, but his recent comments during the event highlighted a growing fear that America’s leadership on the world stage could slip.

“I honestly think this is a fairly small elite around Trump. I don't think he is carrying the vast majority of Americans in what he is doing,” Branson said.

His concerns centered around how Trump’s policies were “doing so much damage” to relationships between countries, particularly regarding the situation in Ukraine, which he considers one of the most troubling aspects of the U.S. administration’s foreign policy.

Branson suggested that the U.S.’s unpredictable political environment was causing uncertainty for businesses and alienating international partners, with the potential for the U.S. to be excluded from future global alliances.

The Toll Of Trump's Trade Policies

Branson's discontent with the administration also extended to trade policies. The Trump administration’s aggressive tariffs, including a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, have created ripple effects across the global supply chain, driving up costs for businesses.

According to an article on Business Insider, small businesses dependent on Chinese goods are at risk of bankruptcy due to these tariffs, which have significantly disrupted their operations.

Companies such as PepsiCo PEP and Procter & Gamble PG have adjusted their earnings forecasts, citing increased production costs from the tariffs.

Shifting Global Alliances

Branson's warning about the U.S. facing exclusion from global alliances is not an isolated concern.

The U.S.’s confrontational approach to international relations has led countries such as China, Canada and the European Union to explore new alliances outside of the U.S. influence.

Tadashi Yanai, the CEO of Fast Retailing, echoed similar concerns, telling Bloomberg that the U.S. may find itself increasingly isolated from global economic progress if current policies continue.

Virgin Atlantic's Expanding Global Reach

Despite geopolitical challenges, Virgin Atlantic is pressing forward with its expansion. The airline's launch of direct flights to Riyadh reflects Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify its economy and attract more international business.

Branson defended Virgin's decision to expand into the Saudi market, saying that while the kingdom still faces significant human rights challenges, it has made strides in recent years, The Times of London reported.

