PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$2.500
Quarterly Revenue
$411.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$411.4M
Earnings History
PotlatchDeltic Questions & Answers
When is PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) reporting earnings?
PotlatchDeltic (PCH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.59, which missed the estimate of $0.85.
What were PotlatchDeltic’s (NASDAQ:PCH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $163.2M, which missed the estimate of $191.1M.
