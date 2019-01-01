PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) was reported by RBC Capital on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting PCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.58% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) was provided by RBC Capital, and PotlatchDeltic downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PotlatchDeltic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PotlatchDeltic was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PotlatchDeltic (PCH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $65.00 to $60.00. The current price PotlatchDeltic (PCH) is trading at is $51.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
