PG&E (NYSE:PCG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PG&E beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $1.08 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PG&E's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.26
|0.28
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.24
|0.27
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|5.46B
|5.37B
|5.13B
|4.83B
|Revenue Actual
|5.25B
|5.46B
|5.21B
|4.72B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
PG&E management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.07 and $1.13 per share.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
PG&E Questions & Answers
