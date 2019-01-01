Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) was reported by Scotiabank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PBA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) was provided by Scotiabank, and Pembina Pipeline upgraded their sector outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pembina Pipeline, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pembina Pipeline was filed on February 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pembina Pipeline (PBA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Pembina Pipeline (PBA) is trading at is $40.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
