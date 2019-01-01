ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Prosperity Bancshares
(NYSE:PB)
71.71
-0.79[-1.09%]
At close: Jun 1
71.77
0.0600[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low70.68 - 72.39
52 Week High/Low64.4 - 80.46
Open / Close72.39 / 71.77
Float / Outstanding79M / 92.2M
Vol / Avg.335.4K / 578.5K
Mkt Cap6.6B
P/E13.21
50d Avg. Price68.7
Div / Yield2.08/2.87%
Payout Ratio36.79
EPS1.33
Total Float79M

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Prosperity Bancshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$1.330

Quarterly Revenue

$275.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$266.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 2.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.3.

Revenue was down $13.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prosperity Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.37 1.37 1.39 1.38
EPS Actual 1.38 1.39 1.41 1.44
Revenue Estimate 278.29M 278.03M 282.84M 283.66M
Revenue Actual 280.52M 283.21M 280.95M 288.59M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Prosperity Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Prosperity Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) reporting earnings?
A

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.99, which missed the estimate of $1.00.

Q
What were Prosperity Bancshares’s (NYSE:PB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $180M, which missed the estimate of $187.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.