Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 2.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.3.

Revenue was down $13.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prosperity Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.37 1.37 1.39 1.38 EPS Actual 1.38 1.39 1.41 1.44 Revenue Estimate 278.29M 278.03M 282.84M 283.66M Revenue Actual 280.52M 283.21M 280.95M 288.59M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.