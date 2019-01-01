ñol

Paychex
(NASDAQ:PAYX)
122.825
-1.005[-0.81%]
Last update: 3:40PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low121.54 - 124.82
52 Week High/Low99.88 - 141.92
Open / Close124.2 / -
Float / Outstanding322.4M / 361M
Vol / Avg.803.1K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap44.3B
P/E33.11
50d Avg. Price128.81
Div / Yield3.16/2.55%
Payout Ratio70.59
EPS1.19
Total Float322.4M

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Paychex reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 30

EPS

$1.150

Quarterly Revenue

$1.3B

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$1.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Paychex using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Paychex Questions & Answers

Q
When is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) reporting earnings?
A

Paychex (PAYX) is scheduled to report earnings on June 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Paychex’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $798.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

