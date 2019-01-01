Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 30
EPS
$1.150
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$1.3B
Earnings History
Paychex Questions & Answers
When is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) reporting earnings?
Paychex (PAYX) is scheduled to report earnings on June 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)?
The Actual EPS was $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Paychex’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $798.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
