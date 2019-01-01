Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Patria Investments
The latest price target for Patria Investments (NASDAQ: PAX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting PAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Patria Investments (NASDAQ: PAX) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Patria Investments maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Patria Investments, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Patria Investments was filed on December 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Patria Investments (PAX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $29.00 to $25.00. The current price Patria Investments (PAX) is trading at is $16.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
