Patria Investments
(NASDAQ:PAX)
16.31
-0.14[-0.85%]
At close: Jun 1
16.90
0.5900[3.62%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.19 - 16.61
52 Week High/Low14.1 - 19.49
Open / Close16.43 / 16.31
Float / Outstanding42.3M / 147.2M
Vol / Avg.196.3K / 288K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E18.26
50d Avg. Price16.69
Div / Yield0.97/5.87%
Payout Ratio78.72
EPS0.09
Total Float42.3M

Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Patria Investments reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$55M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$46.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Patria Investments beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Patria Investments's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.19 0.150 0.120 0.130
EPS Actual 0.19 0.165 0.545 0.125
Revenue Estimate 40.95M 36.49M 31.69M 30.85M
Revenue Actual 46.20M 37.40M 32.20M 30.60M

Patria Investments Questions & Answers

Q
When is Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) reporting earnings?
A

Patria Investments (PAX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Q
What were Patria Investments’s (NASDAQ:PAX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $31.8M, which beat the estimate of $28.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.