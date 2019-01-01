Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Patria Investments beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Patria Investments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.150
|0.120
|0.130
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.165
|0.545
|0.125
|Revenue Estimate
|40.95M
|36.49M
|31.69M
|30.85M
|Revenue Actual
|46.20M
|37.40M
|32.20M
|30.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Patria Investments using advanced sorting and filters.
Patria Investments Questions & Answers
Patria Investments (PAX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
The Actual Revenue was $31.8M, which beat the estimate of $28.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.