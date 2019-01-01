Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Patrick Industries beat estimated earnings by 62.14%, reporting an EPS of $4.54 versus an estimate of $2.8.

Revenue was up $491.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Patrick Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.98 2.02 1.83 1.32 EPS Actual 2.62 2.45 2.52 1.80 Revenue Estimate 1.01B 963.33M 872.64M 740.71M Revenue Actual 1.15B 1.06B 1.02B 850.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.