Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Passage Bio
Passage Bio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting PASG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 437.63% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) was provided by Citigroup, and Passage Bio maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Passage Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Passage Bio was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Passage Bio (PASG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $10.00. The current price Passage Bio (PASG) is trading at is $1.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.