Passage Bio
(NASDAQ:PASG)
1.86
0.06[3.33%]
At close: Jun 1
1.86
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.75 - 1.9
52 Week High/Low1.57 - 16.14
Open / Close1.79 / 1.86
Float / Outstanding42.6M / 54.3M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 425.2K
Mkt Cap101M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.95
Total Float42.6M

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Passage Bio reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.790

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings Recap

 

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Passage Bio beat estimated earnings by 11.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.79 versus an estimate of $-0.89.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Passage Bio using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Passage Bio Questions & Answers

Q
When is Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) reporting earnings?
A

Passage Bio (PASG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.00, which missed the estimate of $-0.45.

Q
What were Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:PASG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.