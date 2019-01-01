Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Passage Bio beat estimated earnings by 11.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.79 versus an estimate of $-0.89.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

