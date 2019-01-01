QQQ
Platinex Inc is a Canadian based mining exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. Its projects include Shining Tree Gold situated in Churchill, MacMurchy, and Asquith Townships, in Ontario.

Platinex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Platinex (PANXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Platinex (OTCPK: PANXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Platinex's (PANXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Platinex.

Q

What is the target price for Platinex (PANXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Platinex

Q

Current Stock Price for Platinex (PANXF)?

A

The stock price for Platinex (OTCPK: PANXF) is $0.0445 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:30:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Platinex (PANXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Platinex.

Q

When is Platinex (OTCPK:PANXF) reporting earnings?

A

Platinex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Platinex (PANXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Platinex.

Q

What sector and industry does Platinex (PANXF) operate in?

A

Platinex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.