Paltalk Inc is a communications software innovator. It operates a network of consumer applications where users can meet, see, chat, broadcast and message in real-time in a secure environment with others in the network. The company's product portfolio includes Paltalk, Camfrog, Tinychat and Vumber. Its consumer applications generate revenue principally from subscription fees and advertising arrangements. The company's major revenue-generating live video chat products are Paltalk and Camfrog.