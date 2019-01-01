QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Paltalk Inc is a communications software innovator. It operates a network of consumer applications where users can meet, see, chat, broadcast and message in real-time in a secure environment with others in the network. The company's product portfolio includes Paltalk, Camfrog, Tinychat and Vumber. Its consumer applications generate revenue principally from subscription fees and advertising arrangements. The company's major revenue-generating live video chat products are Paltalk and Camfrog.

Paltalk Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paltalk (PALT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paltalk (NASDAQ: PALT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paltalk's (PALT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Paltalk (PALT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Paltalk (NASDAQ: PALT) was reported by Maxim Group on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting PALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 296.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Paltalk (PALT)?

A

The stock price for Paltalk (NASDAQ: PALT) is $3.03 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Paltalk (PALT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paltalk.

Q

When is Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) reporting earnings?

A

Paltalk’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Paltalk (PALT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paltalk.

Q

What sector and industry does Paltalk (PALT) operate in?

A

Paltalk is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.