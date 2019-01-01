Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Paltalk
Paltalk Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Paltalk (NASDAQ: PALT) was reported by Maxim Group on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting PALT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 482.52% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Paltalk (NASDAQ: PALT) was provided by Maxim Group, and Paltalk initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Paltalk, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Paltalk was filed on November 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Paltalk (PALT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Paltalk (PALT) is trading at is $2.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
