Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$2.170
Quarterly Revenue
$2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Ovintiv using advanced sorting and filters.
Ovintiv Questions & Answers
When is Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) reporting earnings?
Ovintiv (OVV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)?
The Actual EPS was $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.20.
What were Ovintiv’s (NYSE:OVV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $797.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.