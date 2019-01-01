OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OneSpaWorld Holdings
OneSpaWorld Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) was reported by Jefferies on January 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting OSW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) was provided by Jefferies, and OneSpaWorld Holdings downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OneSpaWorld Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OneSpaWorld Holdings was filed on January 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) is trading at is $9.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
