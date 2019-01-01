OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$87.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$87.7M
Earnings History
OneSpaWorld Holdings Questions & Answers
When is OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) reporting earnings?
OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were OneSpaWorld Holdings’s (NASDAQ:OSW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $137.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
