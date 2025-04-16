Nasdaq Down Over 2%; Abbott Laboratories Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 2% on Wednesday.
The Dow traded down 0.67% to 40,099.73 while the NASDAQ dipped 2.12% to 16,466.96. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.27% to 5,327.95.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares surged by 1.4% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, information technology shares fell by 3%.
Top Headline
Abbott Laboratories ABT reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.
Abbott Laboratories reported first-quarter sales of $10.36 billion, up 7.2% year over year, almost in line with the consensus of $10.40 billion. The U.S. MedTech giant reported adjusted EPS of $1.09, beating the consensus of $1.07 and the management guidance of $1.05-$1.09.
Abbott Laboratories expects second quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.23-$1.27 versus consensus of $1.25.
Equities Trading UP
- Treasure Global Inc. TGL shares shot up 70% to $3.54 after the company announced that it has secured an exclusive partnership with Mezzofy to become the sole distributor of its digital coupon platform and is targeting $2-4 million in annual recurring revenue.
- Shares of Zeo Energy Corp. ZEOgot a boost, surging 70% to $2.3097.
- iCAD, Inc. ICAD shares were also up, gaining 67% to $3.22 after the company announced it will be acquired by RadNet for a deal worth approximately $103 million.
Equities Trading DOWN
- SUNation Energy Inc. SUNE shares dropped 40% to $0.0249 as the company announced a 1-for-200 reverse stock split.
- Shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. OST were down 35% to $2.07. Ostin Technology Group announced the pricing of $5.0 million registered direct offering.
- Biomerica, Inc. BMRA was down, falling 30% to $0.4006 after the company announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 16% to $62.33 while gold traded up 2.6% at $3,323.10.
Silver traded up 1.7% to $32.860 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.6310.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.7%, Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.4% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.6%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.1%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.01%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.26%, Hong Kong's Gang Seng index dipping 1.91% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.4%.
Economics
- U.S. industrial production declined by 0.3% in March compared to market estimates of a 0.2% fall.
- U.S. retail sales rose 1.4% month-over-month in March versus a 0.2% gain in the previous month and better than estimates of 1.3%.
- U.S. mortgage application volumes dipped by 8.5% from the previous week during the second week of April.
